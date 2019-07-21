Cimex lectularius, more commonly known as bed bugs, are small flat insects that have been living with humans for quite some time. Although they are referred to as bed bugs, they are not only found in beds, but can be found anywhere on any surface, including chairs, ceilings and trains.

Another common myth is that bed bugs can fly. In reali­ty they have no wings and therefore cannot fly. Instead, bed bugs crawl at a speed of about a metre per minute.

Bed bugs are also thought to reproduce quickly, though this is not the case. Compared to other insects, bed bugs reproduce quite slowly as each adult female produces about one egg a day while a common housefly lays 500 eggs over three to four days. Each bed bug egg takes 10 days to hatch and around five to six weeks for the offspring to reach adulthood.

While keeping surroundings clean is ideal, bed bugs do not have any preference as to where they live and can be found both in spotless locations as well as in un­sani­tary surroundings.

While some may shudder at the idea of having bed bugs on their skin, they do not like heat and will not stick to your hair or skin like lice or ticks. Bed bugs will probably travel on backpacks, luggage or other items that are not in direct contact with our skin.

Another myth that can be squashed is that bed bugs only bite at night. They can bite at any point during the day or night and will feed on you if they’re hungry.