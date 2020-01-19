People suffering from diabetes fall under either type 1 or type 2 diabetes and both types cause the level of sugar (glucose) in the blood to become too high. Insulin is made by the pancreas and allows our body to use sugar from carbohydrates in the food or to store for future use.

However, insulin is not a cure for diabetes. Instead, it is a hormone that can control diabetes by keeping the blood sugar from rising.

Another common myth is that people with diabetes cannot eat sugar or need to follow a sugar-free diet. While people with diabetes need to maintain a balanced diet, it can include some sugar.

Both types of diabetes are to be taken seriously as if diabetes is poorly managed it can lead to serious or even life-threatening complications.

However, good control of diabetes can significantly decrease the risk of complications. Diabetes also cannot be caught off someone else and is known as a non-communicable disease, which means that it cannot travel through touch or blood or any other person-to-person means.

Diabetes can only pass on from parents to their children by inheriting the genetic likelihood of the condition. While this disease runs in families, there are plenty of people who are diagnosed with this disease and have no family members who have it.

Lifestyle, heredity and possibly other factors, such as certain viruses, may increase risk for the disease.