Myth 1: Quantum theory came first

Theory did not actually lead up to the concept of quantum physics. In fact, history shows the exact opposite where lab experiments showed really weird and unexpected results such as black-body radiation, the photoelectric effect and the light emission spectrum of atoms.

It was only then that famous scientists Albert Einstein, Max Planck, Niels Bohr and others tried to explain these phenomena.

Other experiments include electrons bouncing weirdly off nickel, silver atoms deviated by a magnetic field which is strange because silver is not magnetic.

From these experiments, theories revolving around duality, spin or superconductivity were introduced by theorists. This is what physics is built on, experiments fuel theories and vice versa.