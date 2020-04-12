We are living in uncertain times with COVID-19 forcing us to rethink our priorities in life. Nonetheless, the question looming in everyone’s mind is whether a vaccine will be ready soon. This article tackles some myths about vaccines.

Myth: Diseases will not spread if we just ensure proper hygiene and sanitation.

While sanitation is extremely important, as it can help reduce the spread of infection and viruses (such as COVID-19), diseases still spread regardless of how clean we are. If people are not vaccinated, diseases can quickly reappear and wreak havoc once again. Since COVID-19 is highly infectious, scientists all over the world are working on developing this vaccine, albeit it is a lengthy process.

Myth: Many people who were not immunised in the past lived long and prosperous lives, so there is no need for vaccination.

False! Some people are also recovering from COVID-19 without the need of a vaccine, which is great news. However, one can never know how the immune system is going to be affected by a disease, especially older citizens and those who have their immune systems compromised. This is why, when available and rigorously tested, it is better to be protected by a vaccine sometimes with lifelong consequences.

In the meantime, practise good hygiene and social distancing. We will get through this!