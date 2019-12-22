Christmas is a festivity that is very much dear to our hearts. However, there are several aspects about the way we celebrate Christmas that are not rooted in facts.

One of the myths surrounds the date, December 25. Many nowadays argue that this date was established to replace pagan rituals held at the same time. The instruction for Christians not to celebrate pagan rituals and to instead adopt the celebration of saints’ feast days on pagan festivals came about in the seventh century by Pope Gregory the Great. However, records show the celebration of the birth of Jesus on December 25 as early as the fourth century. The choice of this particular date is exactly nine months after March 25, the traditional date of Jesus’s crucifixion. Christians developed the theological idea that Jesus was conceived and crucified on the same date, hence setting the date of his birth nine months later.

Another typical image that we have is that of the nativity, set in a stable. This detail comes from the word ‘manger’, found in Luke 2:7 which states that there was no place for them at the inn. However, this is one of those details that has been lost in translation over the years. New Testament scholar Stephen Carlson argues that Joseph and Mary intended to stay with relatives in Bethlehem and that there wasn’t enough room in the guest quarters, typically located in the upper level of the house. So Mary had to give birth elsewhere in the house, probably in the main room of the house on the lower floor. There is no mention of animals being present in the Bible.