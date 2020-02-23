Mathematicians are guilty.

We are guilty of making people think what we do is virtually magic. We use strange symbols, Greek letters and impenetrable language that make it impossible to understand what we are talking about unless you have joined our not-so-secret society.

This is misleading.

Mathematics is the study of patterns. It is about finding patterns, describing patterns and extending patterns. There is nothing else in mathematics. Just this.

All mathematicians started the same way. They became fascinated with patterns - just like when you solve a Sudoku puzzle.

Mathematicians just did not stop. Their curiosity kept them searching for more varied and interesting puzzles. They soon discovered that seemingly different puzzles were linked in unexpected ways. This of course made their puzzles even more interesting - puzzles within puzzles.

Mathematicians soon figured out that trying to share these puzzles and patterns with others required a precision and unambiguousness that is difficult to achieve with a non-mathematical language such as English or Maltese.

Our strange language of math is simply our shorthand version of English or Maltese that allows us to be both precise and unambiguous.

There is nothing scary about the study of mathematics. We have just spent lots of time solving puzzles and have come up with our own language to share what we find interesting with others.

You can very easily become a mathematician. Find an interesting puzzle and try to solve it. When you have solved that one, find another. You can learn bits of our language as you need - treat it as another puzzle to solve, recognise patterns. This is the essence of being a mathematician.

Soon you could end up like Aubrey de Grey (see Sound Bites) who, with no mathematical background, solved part of a famous mathematical problem that has been around for sixty years!