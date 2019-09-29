You might have heard a doctor saying that if you expose an infant to peanuts in the first 11 months of life, it will help to prevent the development of peanut allergy.

It turns out that an ex­tended clinical trial found conflicting evidence concerning children exposed to peanuts in their first 11 months of life. There seems to be no difference when compared to children who were not exposed to peanuts.

So there is no way to prevent peanut allergy.

Another fad advice that you might come across is that Ginkgo biloba is beneficial for cognitive health, protecting against memory loss and dementia. Despite the lack of evidence for this claim, Ginkgo is one of the most popular non-vitamin, non-mineral natural products consumed by adults.

But a recent study investigated the effects of twice-daily consumption of Ginkgo supplements versus a placebo group. They found that the Ginkgo group did not result in less cognitive decline when compared to the placebo group, with both groups showing the same rate of cognitive decline in older adults.

The conclusion is that Ginkgo biloba does not have any beneficial impact on cognitive decline.

Another study looked at the role of Vitamin E, with a particular focus on women’s health and incidence of heart disease in women. Vitamin E was thought to be good for cardiovascular health due to the high level of antioxidants and has been recommended for heart disorders since the 1940s. But in a recent trial, researchers found there was no difference in cardiovascular disorders between a group of patients given Vitamin E and another group which were given a placebo.

Source: https://elifesciences.org/articles/45183