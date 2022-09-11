The myth says that one inch of water per week is the ideal frequency to water plants. Reality is, that this is not accurate at all. Like many living species, plants are unique, and all have their individual needs.

To start with, not taking into consideration the different species, younger seedlings and new plants have only small, weakened root structures to depend on, so they are the ones that require the most water, on a regular basis.

As plants age, they become more resistant and start adapting better to lower moisture conditions. Therefore, a good overall knowledge of irrigation needs associated with different plant species is probably the only answer to frequency of plant irrigation. Generalisation when it comes to plant irrigation will, more often than not, prove inadequate, either due to over- or under- irrigation.

Such overall knowledge is best taken advantage of when merged with modern moisture-sensing technologies, such as the one discussed in the main article.