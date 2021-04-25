Cactus plants are a favourite in Maltese gardens given our hot summers. However, if like me you manage to kill them, it might be worth considering these common myths surrounding these plants.

You often hear that a cactus plant doesn’t need any water. While a cactus can survive without water for weeks, it doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t be watered at all. The best approach is to wait for the soil to dry out and then water it. Also, you should check the watering requirements since every cactus has different needs.

Another myth that we often hear is that cactus plants have a slow growth and do not bloom. Some cactus plants can grow 15 centimetres or more per length and some other species produce beautiful flowers in the spring and summer period with the proper care.

When it comes to gifting, a cactus plant symbolises endurance, persistence and toughness, making it an ideal gift for someone who is resilient. Native Americans believe that cacti represent warmth, protection and motherly love.