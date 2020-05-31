The crisis has undoubtedly been inspiring. From face mask patterns to social distancing devices, individuals and businesses have come up with countless ideas to cope with the virus. But not all ideas that have come out of this pandemic are made equal.

Architecture critique Kate Wagner coined the term ‘coronagrifting’ in a recent blogpost. While some inventions tackle real challenges, others seem to be inspired by science riction rather than clever observations of the real world, and offer little beyond a catchy picture.

Social media and design magazine features focus on the prettiest rather than best ideas. Futuristic face shields get more clicks than a see-through face mask that makes communication easier for the hard of hearing. In these uncertain times, it is more important than ever to view what we see online with a healthy dose of scepticism ­‒ and pay attention to those who care.