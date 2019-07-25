Is there a mathematical foundation for quantum mechanics? With the advancement of quantum mechanics, a new kind of framework for probability theory had to be contemplated; one that would incorporate the classical theory together with phenomena such as Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle.

There are different contending axiomatic bases for quantum mechanics but the traditional approach, based on the structure of a Hilbert space, is the most used by the working physicist. It was G. Birkhoff and J. von Neumann who, in their 1936 paper ‘The Logic of Quantum Mechanics’, laid down the axiomatic foundations for quantum mechanics. It was postulated that the events of a quantum system can be represented not by sets, but by closed linear subspaces of a Hilbert space.

Quantum physics has no practical use

Quantum information technology seeks to make the most of the distinct laws of quantum mechanics to build very powerful tools for processing information. A quantum computer uses quantum bits instead of the classical bits. In contrast to the classical bit, a pure state of a quantum bit can exist in any probabilistic combination of 0 and 1.

This flexibility gives quantum computers the potential to perform many calculations simultaneously. Early prototypes already exist but to get a fully functional quantum computer we still need to wait for at least another decade. The exponentially greater calculation power of a quantum computer will undoubtedly be revolutionary. The advantages will be enormous, but this headway will not come free of concerns: With their power, these machines will be able to crack all forms of encryption that exist today.