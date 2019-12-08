Superheroes are usually portrayed to have gathered their superhuman power following exposure to radiation. Peter Parker had the super ability to suddenly crawl on ceilings after being bitten by a radio-active spider, and the character Daredevil had the ability to hear through walls, because he was splashed with radioactive juice.

The first thing to clarify is what radiation is. Radiation is literally everywhere, and we are exposed to different amounts and types every minute of every day. When one enters a room and switches on the light, light radiation illuminates the room, or when hugging a friend, heat radiation is given out. Electromagnetic radiation ranges from radio waves to gamma waves. In most cases in our everyday life, radiation poses minimal risk to the human race as the energy and intensity levels are too low.

So for humans to acquire superpowers we would need to be exposed to high-energy radiation. Radioactive particles are unstable atoms that give out energy in order to restore balance. Now if that energy level is strong enough, it can pass through solid barriers such as our skin that causes changes in our DNA. However, in many superhero stories, minimal radiation exposure led to mutations to the DNA leading to superhuman abilities. This does not reflect reality.

When exposed to high-energy radiation, our bodies try to fight back by trying to repair some of the mistakes caused by the radiation, or when they reach the point of no return, cells tend to destroy themselves. When bad cells are not destroyed by our bodies, these cells become cancerous. This means that exposure to small or high amounts of radiation will not help us stick to walls or give us extraordinary strength such as the Hulk. However, nuclear radiation research has given us more sensitive and targeted medical imaging and new forms of treatment.