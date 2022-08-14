Actually, it’s more like a million colours! The colours red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet are the colours of the visible spectrum.

Red has the longest wavelength and violet the shortest. But those seven hues are not the only ones in the world, of course. Where’s the pink, for example? Or brown? Or sage, aqua, celadon and coral?

Those colours, and more, are actually there in the rainbow. They’re just invisible.

Rainbows contain upward of 1 million colours in a much larger continuum than the seven measly ones with which we’re familiar.

Unfortunately, our human eyes can’t see all of those other hues.

We also tend to think of rainbows as arcs. However, rainbows form full circles. We simply don’t see the full circle because we are standing on the ground and we can only see light that’s reflected above the horizon.