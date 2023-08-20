Collecting all the plastic in our ocean sounds like a perfect solution. According to a study published in 2019, there are 1.13 million tonnes of plastic floating at the surface of our ocean. While a big number, this only makes up 0.6 per cent of total ocean plastic pollution. Cleaning the surface of our oceans is only the start.

Microplastics make up over 90 per cent of the floating plastic but are the most difficult to collect without disrupting ocean life.

Large-scale clean-up strategies are an inefficient way to solve marine plastic pollution.

Collecting large pieces of plastic can also negatively impact marine life; animals may become trapped by the plastic collection equipment.

The best approach right now seems to be to remove plastic from specific sea areas that have a scientific, ecological or economic importance.

Plastic removal initiatives are also an effective awareness tool that can ignite actions on multiple scales to put pressure on governments and decision-makers to make change happen.

We need them to act to help prevent plastic from entering the sea, which should be the priority in the battle against plastic.