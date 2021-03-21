Popular culture has long pushed the notion that there is such a thing as a ‘male’ and ‘female’ brain. Whether we realise it or not, we have probably absorbed these ideas, buying into the belief that men are inherently better at map- reading or math, while women are excellent caregivers but should under no circumstances be allowed to operate aircraft. These ideas form the basis of gender norms and a lot of bad 90s stand-up comedy. The only problem is, they are not backed by the latest neuroscience.

Recent research has shown no compelling evidence that being male or female should alter anyone’s cognitive abilities whatsoever. Most recently, a sweeping review of a decade’s worth of research concluded that there are no major differences between male and female brains. Even with thousands tested, there are still no reliable findings. What we do know about brains is that they are extremely susceptible to cultural beliefs. In fact, research has shown that your belief about your capability at a given task affects your performance. So if women are performing worse at math, this is likely a reflection of cultural expectations rather than any biological limitation. This also means that men can probably multitask just fine, so no excuses there. Apologies, 90s comedians!