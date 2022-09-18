Children are curious and love to ask why! Hence, science is for kids. While lots of curiosity is found in children, adults are also creative, questioning individuals that love to learn. Take the boon of millennials taking up innovative sports like rock-climbing and bouldering, or developing their own hipster side-hustle. Science can also be fun and challenging for adults.

The Science in the City festival has developed some specific shows and activities that are much more appropriate for adult crowds.

The performance Hate Speech is inspired by online conversations, showing communication breakdown and the emotional effects of trolling and other modern phenomena.

The students’ organisations UPSA and ALLT are working with theatre practitioners and researchers to bring this performance where the audience will dictate the performance. The performance will be held on September 30 and on October 1 in Sala San Duminku.

A citizen’s Think-In Discussion event is being held in Malta and Ireland simultaneously, to discuss the impact of AI, from observing our every move from the bus, to police surveillance, to online monitoring. Join Claudia Borg for an invigorating discussion at Fort St Elmo on the 30 September at 6pm.

Science in the City is not just for kids! To book, see: scienceinthecity.org.mt.