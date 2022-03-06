Shaving causes hair to grow back thicker, faster and darker. No, shaving does not encourage hair to grow back thicker and faster. This myth likely originates from the fact that the first little bit of facial hair that grows back after a shave will be healthier than the longer hair you removed. This can give the illusion of thicker, darker facial hair. Moreover, when you shave, you are left with blunt ends of hair that can naturally look thicker and darker than what was there before. Genes, not shaving frequency, control hair growth, thickness and colour.

New blades cause cuts. Sure, your shiny new razor blades are super-sharp, but that does not mean they are more likely to cut your skin open. With old blades, the risk of cutting yourself is a lot higher. It might seem odd that a dull blade is more dangerous, but the reason for this is that once a blade has started to wear down you need to exert more pressure to get it to work. Pushing hard into your skin like this can quickly lead to small cuts.

A proper shaving protocol is key to that squeaky clean look. The best time to shave is right after a hot shower, as your skin will be warm, moist and free of excess oil and dead skin cells that can clog up your razor blade. Also, this opens up pores and softens coarse hairs. A quality shaving cream or gel is essential for a smooth shave. Skip alcohol-based products, which dry out skin, and look for moisturising ingredients, like glycerin, instead. Chamomile and aloe are also both natural anti-inflammatories that calm and hydrate skin. Follow up a razor session with a moisturising aftershave and replace dull blades often.