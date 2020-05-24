Sloths are lethargic animals that live in treetops where they spend most of their lives snoozing and staying away from predators. They are mostly found in Panama and Brazil and thrive in healthy forests.

While it may seem to be that sleeping nearly all day (around 15 hours in fact), is everyone’s dream, the reason for their slow-moving behaviour is not due to laziness but survival. To be able to function at a lower body temperature (30°C-33°C) than most mammals, sloths maintain an even pace in order to allow them to eat as little as possible and spend less time in search of food. On average, sloths travel around 38 metres per day; this is less than half the length of a football field!