Concrete strength and durability are not the same, and higher strength concrete does not mean that concrete is more durable. While the compressive strength of concrete is an important characteristic, it does not define its durability.

The durability of concrete can be increased by reducing its permeability using the right ingredients and the proper mix design, through proper placement of fresh concrete and curing, and controlling cracks.

Main causes of degradation of concrete include corrosion of the reinforcing steel. This is a major problem in the construction industry, leading to safety concerns, with structures not performing as intended throughout their lifetime, requiring costly repair.

The novel UHPC developed for the water tower, is based on an optimised gradation of aggregate; very low water-to-cement ratio; discontinuous internal fibre content; supplementary cementitious materials and admixtures. Admixtures are used to improve the behaviour of concrete under a variety of conditions.

The resulting UHPC is high in strength, durability, low-permeability and increased ductility, toughness, self-compacting and self-healing properties.