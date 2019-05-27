Heart disease, also known as cardiovascular disease, is something we all want to avoid. Many go to the extent of taking supplements as a prevention measure.

A recent review of a large number of randomised clinical trials revealed nearly 400 routine medical practices that were flatly contradicted by recent studies published in leading journals. Let’s take a look at supplements for heart disease.

One of the most common medical recommendations you might come across is the notion that fish oils can prevent heart trouble. There were a number of reasons for this, including the fact that fish oils and Omega-3 fatty acids have lower levels of triglycerides, while high levels of triglycerides are linked to increased heart disease.

These recommendations were primarily based on observational studies, and so it was touted that fish oils are beneficial for such patients. However, a more recent clinical trial found no improvement between cardiac surgery patients who were given fish oils and the control group who were given a placebo. This means that there is no medically-backed reason to take those fish oil supplements.

Another popular belief is that taking a multivitamin supplement will help prevent cardiovascular disease. This is driven by the thought that having multivitamins impacts the outcome of diseases. In reality, there are very few instances when physicians actually prescribe multivitamins to their patients, and most people decide to take multivitamins on their own accord. Recent studies have followed a large number of people who either took a multivitamin or a placebo and found no particular difference between the two groups. This means that taking a multivitamin will not lower the risk of heart disease.

One of the best recommendations for heart disease is to eat a healthy and balanced diet, and this will hopefully save you some money in unnecessary supplementation.

Source: https://elifesciences.org/articles/45183/