We have all used the saying ‘memory like a fish’ or ‘crafty as a fox’ without much of a second thought. Humans have established a hierarchy of Earth’s intelligent beings and, of course, we sit at the pyramid’s top, but how do we assess how smart something is?

In humans, intelligence is sorted into many categories, from emotional intelligence to creative thinking, but can we use these same measurements to determine how smart other species are?

Well, humans have certainly tried.

Researchers have studied animal intelligence by comparing relative brain mass, using problem solving tools or task switching exercises.

These tests are now fall­ing out of favour by scientists. Using humans as a benchmark for other organisms just limits our own perception of how we can exist on this planet.

Animals which we think are intelligent, are usually either charismatic to us (take cats) or are easy to study. In short, the animals that people have cared to observe.

Most of us have seen videos of crows using tools, or gorillas being taught sign language, but there are also pigeons that can detect cancerous growths in biopsy pictures just as effectively as trained oncologists can.

In humans, intelligence depends on where and how you live, and available op­portunities. One quote dubiously attributed to Albert Einstein says that: “Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life be­lieving that it is stupid.”