Can there be a village with a single barber where this barber shaves every man that doesn’t shave himself? If there is such a village, then who shaves the barber?

There are two possibilities. Either the barber shaves himself, which is impossible because we are told the barber only shaves those that don’t shave themselves. Alternatively, the barber does not shave himself. This is also impossible because we are told the barber shaves everyone that doesn’t shave themselves.

Both of these possibilities lead to a contradiction and thus the village does not exist. The proof of the undecidability of the halting problem also uses a contradiction.

Let’s assume we have a program called ‘SuperHalt-o-tron 3000’ (‘halt’) that can determine if any program will halt. We would then write another program called ‘Opposite-o-tron QX5’ (‘opposite’) that has ‘halt’ inside of it. When we give ‘opposite’ a program as input, it will pass this input program to ‘halt’ inside of it.

If ‘halt’ says the program will halt, then ‘opposite’ will run forever, and if ‘halt’ says the program will run forever, then ‘opposite’ will halt.

What happens if we use ‘opposite’ as the input for opposite? If it halts, then it runs forever, and if it runs forever, then it halts.

Just like our impossible village with the overworked barber, ‘halt’ cannot exist.

The undecidability of the halting problem was proved in 1936 by the British mathematician and logician Alan Turing. He is considered the father of modern computer science.