Many fear a cancer diagnosis, be it theirs or a loved one’s. On a yearly basis, we have the Pink October followed by the Blue November campaigns, high­lighting the importance of early detection for better treatment outcomes. While the Pink October campaign has been around longer, Movember focuses on prostate and testicular cancer.

There is always an ongoing debate as to how important regular exams are, with some early studies showing that overtreatment and anxiety cause more problems for prostate cancer patients. However, a more recent and larger study, carried over a longer period of time, found that early detection and treatment do save lives. Screening is carried out through the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, followed by a digital rectal exam (DRE).

The main recommendations are now for all men to receive a baseline screening at age 40 and then determine with their doctor how often subsequent screenings should be done, based on family history and individual health factors.

As for the issue of undue anxiety, as with any form of cancer, regular screening can provide more peace of mind by eliminating the question “Could I have cancer?”, and facing the consequences of catching it after it has progressed to a more advanced, life-threatening stage. In the case of prostate cancer, early detection and treatment provide a five-year survival rate greater than 95 per cent. Clearly, the importance of regular screening and early detection cannot be overstated.