Do you feel that you are not as popular as your friends are? Do you feel that the number of friends you have is less than the average number of friends your friends have?

If yes, you should be comforted by the friendship paradox, which is the mathematical fact, first observed by the sociologist Scott Feld (‘Why your friends have more friends than you do’, American Journal of Sociology) in 1991, that, in any group of people where some friendship exists, the average number of friends is not larger than the average number of friends of friends, and equality holds if, and only if, every two friends have the same number of friends.

However, you would probably be in the minority in feeling this way because surveys (in particular, one by Ezra Zuckerman and John Jost, published in 2001) indicate that people tend to believe that they have more friends than their friends have.

Consider a group of n persons. For each i from 1 to n, let xⁱ be the number of friends of person i and call it the friendship number of person i.

Let x be the average number of friends. Then, x is x₁ + x₂ + ... + xⁿ divided by n.

Now let y be the average number of friends of friends. For each i from 1 to n, let yⁱ be the average of the friendship numbers of the friends of person i; for example, if the friends of person 1 are persons 3, 5, and 8, and have 5, 2, and 5 friends, respectively, then y₁ is (5 + 2 + 5)/3 = 4. Then, y is the average of the values y₁, y₂, ..., yⁿ, that is, y = (y₁ + y₂ + ... + yⁿ)/n.

The friendship paradox tells us that x is at most y.