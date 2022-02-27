Non-prescribed meds are safer

Many are under the impression that over-the-counter medication or non-prescription medications are safer to have than prescription medications.

All medications, even those sold without a prescription, have the potential to cause harm.

Taking more than the recommended dose can cause serious adverse effects, such as stomach bleeding, as well as liver or kidney problems.

Adverse reactions to over- the-counter medicines can sometimes occur even when patients follow instructions exactly. In addition, the effects of certain prescription medications can be significantly bolstered or weakened if taken with some non-prescription medicines.

Patients should tell their physician and pharmacist about all the medications, including vitamins and herbal supplements, they are taking to help avoid potentially dangerous drug interactions.

Medications can be taken safely with any liquid

Instructions on medication administration should be read carefully. Some liquids may enhance or diminish the effect of a medication.

For example, grapefruit juice helps in the absorption of certain AIDS medications; however, it completely inactivates some medications for high blood pressure.

Always check with your pharmacist to determine which liquids are safe to take with your medicines.