Although people often link tsunamis with astronomical tides brought about by astronomical influences such as the moon, sun and other planets, these are unrelated.

Tsunamis or killer waves are formed by seismic events, volcanic eruptions, or underwater landslides. Impulsive displacements of the sea floor, near the coast or offshore, instantaneously shifts a large volume of water that, in turn, brings about waves with a long wavelength which can travel long distances. Propagation from deeper to shallower regions causes the wave to slow down and grow in height and energy. One might think that tsunamis are rare. However, in the past 100 years, more than 140 global events have been recorded. These took hundreds of thousands of lives.

In a significant tsunami event, the first wave that reaches the coast will not be the only one, and might not be the largest. A train of waves is normally expected and inundation events can last for hours. Following the flooding of an area, the water recedes and exposes the seafloor. Another wave then rushes back within a few minutes and carries with it all of the debris washed out by the preceding waves. In harbours, this action creates very strong and dangerous currents that further amplifies the damage. Sand that might have been accumulating for years will be stripped away from the beach, coastal vegetation will be destroyed, and ground that is normally above typical high-water levels will remain flooded.