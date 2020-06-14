There is a famous The Simpons episode titled ‘Bart vs Australia’, where Bart phones Australia and asks which way the water is spinning when the toilet is flushed i.e. clockwise or counterclockwise.

Lisa (Bart’s sister) explains that water only drains clockwise in the Southern Hemisphere.

Typically, this myth calls upon the Coriolis Effect, where flow patterns are effected by the earth’s rotation.

Contrary to popular misconception, bathtubs, toilets and other residential water receptacles do not drain in opposite directions in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres because the magnitude of the Coriolis force is negligible at this scale.

Instead, the direction of the water spiral is a product of other features such as the design of the toilet, the plumbing and water pressure.

For example, identical toilets flushed in each hemisphere will drain in the same direction and this direction will be determined mostly by the shape of the toilet bowl.