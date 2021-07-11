Anthony Fenech, Roger Ellul Micallef, Janet Mifsud, Maria Cordina, Vanessa Petroni Magri, Mark L. ZammitDepartment of Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics, University of Malta

This actually depends on the specific medicines and the condition being treated. In some situations, more than one medicine may be required to treat a condition, but in other situations taking more than one medicine may increase side effects without actually improving treatment.

Medicines which are sold without a prescription are completely safe

These medicines, which are referred to as over-the- counter preparations, can also have side effects. For example, certain medicines used to treat allergies may cause drowsiness and some painkillers may cause constipation. Different over-the-counter medicines may interact together, or with prescription medicines, and consequently increase the risk of side effects.

The less medicines one takes, the better

Not taking medicines that you need can be as dangerous as taking medicines that you don’t need. Sometimes, taking several medicines is important, as some conditions are best managed with a combination of products that work better together. Always ask for advice from professionals before changing any medication you may be taking.