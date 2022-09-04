Myth: You only use 10 per cent of your brain.

Fact: The brain is a complex organ which requires a lot of energy to function properly. Additionally, studies have shown that many brain regions are always active, even when sleeping. In fact, PET and fMRI scans exhibit that many different brain areas are engaged in both simple and complex tasks. Small injury can have detrimental effects on one’s cognition.

Myth: We see the world as it is.

Fact: We do not just passively take in external information, but we actively search for patterns and what we see depends on biases based on past experiences. Additionally, we have limited attention abilities. Thus, there are many things we miss that others notice simply because we focus our attention on different things. World perception is top-down, so when we get sensory input, how we perceive it is influenced by expectations, context and interpretations. All these can cause people to perceive the same reality differently.