Scarlett Johansson in Lucy, John Travolta in Phenomenon or Bradley Cooper in Limitless. All have something in common: their characters learn to use their brains to full capacity, developing incredible abilities overnight.

All these movies are based on one assumption: that humans use 10 per cent of the brain. If only we tapped the dormant 90 per cent, we could gain unimaginable intellectual prowess and maybe discover the secrets of the universe.

Contrary to popular belief, it turns out that we already use 100 per cent of our brain. Different areas have different roles and we need all of them to function properly.

Contrary to popular belief, it turns out that we already use 100% of our brain

For example, in the back of the brain, the visual cortex processes the light entering our eyes to form images. In the centre of our skull lives the gustatory cortex, which integrates information like taste, temperature and texture, to help us decide if we want to ingest food. The front of our brain includes areas that control our voluntary movements and may even be involved in creativity.

So, when someone tells you that you are not using your brain to full capacity, think twice. Your brain is communicating at all times so that you can fully experience the world that surrounds you.