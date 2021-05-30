Some people believe vaccines are ‘dangerous’ because a link has been established with deep vein thrombosis. But the risk of death from covid-19 is far higher as seen by a simple risk-benefit analysis. The amount of deaths from clotting suspected to be caused by the vaccine is about 2.6 deaths per million vaccinations. The number of deaths due to covid depends on how many are infected, but is about 5-8 per million unvaccinated people per day.[1] So if 10,000 vaccines are stopped for a week, there would be 17 times extra deaths from covid, than lives saved from clotting (7×6.5×10,000 compared to 2.6×10,000 per million).

Others believe one can avoid the risk of contracting covid by staying at home, but one cannot avoid the risk of a vaccine if one takes it. Twenty-year-olds are four times less likely than 60-year-olds to need hospitalisation – the num­ber depends on the number of cases, but according to the US CDC, [2] the rate was at 20 and 80 per million, respectively, in one month alone (March 2020). If one goes to work daily, or to a supermarket every week, or has children at school, the risk is there on a continuous basis, whereas taking the vaccine carries a low one-off risk. The two are vastly non-comparable.

References:

[1] doi 10.1063/5.0050887,

[2] CDC website: www. cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/covid-data/investigations-discovery/hospitalization-death-by-age.html.