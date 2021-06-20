When we talk about human senses we immediately think of smell, touch, hearing, taste, and sight. But scientists have discovered that the human body is capable of much more. Here are some other senses that you might not have heard of before.

Are you able to close your eyes and afterward touch your nose with your fingers? Knowing the position of your body parts in space is known as proprioception. It is made possible by receptors in our muscles known as spindles. They provide the brain with information on the current length and stretch of our muscles.

And how about how time flies when you are with someone you really like? Or when your work shift feels so much longer because you are bored? This is because of our sense of time passing, known as chronoception.

Then there is equilibrioception which can be observed first-hand in small babies trying to learn how to walk. It is the sense of balance that we have. It helps us to keep upright and if you master it enough, you are able to perform a handstand or balance on one foot. All of this is because of the fluid-filled vestibular system in our inner ear.

So next time someone tells you they have the gift of the sixth sense, ask them to specify which one out of the few listed here!