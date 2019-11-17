Having asked this question many times to children and adults alike I can tell you that the most common answers I get are “well because it reflects the colour of the sea obviously!” or my favourite “God made it that way”. Whether the big man or woman upstairs made it that way or not, we can certainly understand the mechanism which results in the sky being blue.

Firstly, where do colours come from? Our favourite object related to colour is of course the rainbow which shows us that light coming from the sun can be split into a spectrum when it intersects a rain droplet. At night when there are no colours, everything is dark and there is no light. So colour comes from light.

Light is an electromagnetic wave and accepting this we realise that colours are nothing more than electromagnetic waves oscillating at different frequencies, possessing different amounts of energy. OK, but why is the sky blue? Why do we go from white light, which contains all the colours to just one colour?

The atmosphere is a collection of a number of gases which we breathe. They are what form up the air above our heads and so the sky. All things are made of smaller constituents, molecules, and gases are no different. When a beam of light hits one of these objects by sheer chance, like a plane crashing into a mountain, its energy changes. We call this scattering, in particular Rayleigh Scattering after Lord Rayleigh who discovered this. Earlier, we said that when the energy of light changes so does its colour and there you have it.

When light is moving through the atmosphere it scatters off particles and molecules in the atmosphere, changing its energy and so frequency and colour. It just so happens that the energy light possesses most after Rayleigh Scattering is seen by our eyes as blue.

This same mechanism leads to the beautiful colours of the sunset and sunrise but I will leave this puzzle for you to find out.