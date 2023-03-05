Wolverines (scientific name: Gulo gulo) are very real creatures found in the northern regions of Europe, Russia and North America in alpine forests and tundra at the edges of the Arctic. They are solitary and have a reputation for being gluttonous — even though this might be an unfair stereotype based on the voracious way they eat, rather than the amount of food.

One of wolverines’ most impressive characteristics is their incredible strength, which combined with sharp claws and a ferocious nature makes them fearsome hunters that can bring down large prey such as caribou and even bison. Wolverines often eat carrion and sometimes trail wolves and lynx to eat their leftovers, or to steal their food.

Wolverines’ strong jaws allow them to eat meat even if it is frozen solid. Wolverines are elusive, avoiding humans. This has not stopped humans from being fascinated by the wolverine; in Innu mythology, and other North American indigenous groups, it is often a trickster.

What is the stature of this incredible creature? The wolverine is a bit smaller than a labrador.