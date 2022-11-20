M&Z plc recently launched a pop-up shop for Hamper Hub, their newly created hamper business, which came about following the recent acquisition of wines, spirits and confectionery brands from Red October.

The range of wines includes leading brands like Feudi di San Gregorio and Fina Wines, as well as spirits like Vecchio Amaro Del Capo and Isle of Harris Gin. In confectionery, the Hub offers brands like Novi chocolates, Walkers mince pies and Ghiott cantucci.

A number of friends gathered to officially launch the Hub and ring in the festive season with a welcome drink of bubbly, followed by wine, liquors and deliciously indulgent chocolates. Wine educator Josef Bonello also provided guests with some interesting facts about wine and the wine industry in general.

The Hamper Hub pop-up shop will be open daily until Christmas and can be found at M&Z plc, MMGH Complex, Marsa Industrial Estate, Marsa. The full catalogue of pre-selected hampers are available on hamperhub.com.mt and whatsinstore. com.mt. For enquiries, e-mail hamperhub@mz.com.mt.