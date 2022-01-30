M&Z plc, one of Malta’s leading importers and distributors of food, ice cream, personal care, home care and baby care products, is celebrating its 100-year anniversary this year. The company is adamant that reaching this milestone has been enabled by its unwavering commitment to quality service, innovation and sustainable entrepreneurship.

The company’s journey started in 1922 with the establishment of a business in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. Years later, when the original founders eventually moved away from the business, the thriving enterprise was transferred to M&Z (Marketing) Ltd, a company wholly owned by Micallef and Zammit Ltd, in 1998. A year later, M&Z (Marketing) Ltd was appointed sole distributor of the Unilever spreads business in Malta.

In the following years, the company’s vision led to further growth and expansion. In 2007, all Unilever food brands available on the local market were consolidated under M&Z (Marketing) Ltd, extending the company’s portfolio further. In 2014 and then again in 2016, the acquisition of a food importation division of Edible Oil and of V&F Portelli brands, further expanded the company’s food and personal care range. Then, on January 13 of this year, the company became a public limited liability company.

Today, M&Z plc represents many household names such as Knorr, Bovril, Algida, Ella’s Kitchen, Organix, Vaseline and Ben & Jerry’s, as well as others such as Chicco, Colman’s, Flora, Brut and Elmlea.

Paul Camilleri, executive director at M&Z plc, said: “The journey that started 100 years ago continues today as we strive to deliver exceptional value. Nowadays the market is very different to what it was in the past, but we have embraced the changes and harnessed new technologies, all the while never forgetting our entrepreneurial roots and the people who have helped build the company into the market leader it is today.”

As part of its 100-year celebrations, M&Z plc has moved to new offices, refreshed the company logo and launched an improved website.

As part of its landmark anniversary, M&Z plc has moved to new offices, embarked on a corporate brand refresh and launched a new company website at https://mz.com.mt/, as well as a direct-to-consumer website at https://whatsinstore.com.mt/.

Greta Camilleri, the company’s newly appointed managing director, said: “Reaching our 100-year anniversary is a testament to the company’s own commitment and dedication, as well as the trust our customers have placed in us to deliver superior service and products.

“As a leader in the Maltese FMCG sector, we are excited to celebrate this achievement and inspired by the past to build an exciting future by bringing innovative supplier distribution solutions, an even wider portfolio of quality products and exceptional service to the market.”