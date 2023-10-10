MŻPN, the youth arm of the Nationalist Party, has launched ProjectYou, an information campaign to better understand young Maltese and Gozitans' mental health challenges.

The campaign, launched on World Mental Health Day, seeks to listen to the concerns and thoughts of young people and entities working in the sector and draw up proposals to improve the current situation.

MŻPN president Miriana Calleja Testaferrata de Noto said the MŻPN hoped that, through the campaign, knowledge about mental health would be increased and solutions would be proposed to assist legislators in the sector.

It will be embarking on a series of consultation meetings with interested parties and organisations representing young people.