Rafael Nadal returned to training on Monday following a four-week rib injury layoff, with just over a month to go before the French Open in Roland Garros.

“Today’s first gentle workout after four weeks without stepping on a tennis court. What excitement to step onto clay again!” the world number four wrote on Twitter alongside two photos showing him training indoors on clay.

Nadal picked up the injury in his loss to American Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final on March 22, announcing at the time he expected to be out for between four and six weeks.

That defeat ended his perfect 20-0 run to start 2022 which had included winning the Australian Open title.

