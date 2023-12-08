Rafael Nadal said on Thursday he could not confirm that 2024 would be his final season before retirement, saying it “makes no sense” to set a deadline for the end of his career.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion will make his return from a near year-long injury absence at the Australian Open warm-up event in Brisbane next month.

The 37-year-old had previously suggested he would hang up his racquet at the end of 2024.

“There’s every chance that it’s going to be my last year and I’m going to enjoy the tournaments in that way,” Nadal said in a video posted on his social media accounts.

