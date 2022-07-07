Rafael Nadal announced Thursday that he was withdrawing from Wimbledon after failing to recover from an abdominal injury, ending his hopes of a calendar Grand Slam.
Semi-final opponent Nick Kyrgios will receive a walkover into Sunday’s final, where he will play either top seed and six-time champion Novak Djokovic or Britain’s Cameron Norrie.
Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, struggled with the injury in a gruelling five-set win against 11th-seeded American Taylor Fritz on Wednesday.
Spanish sports daily Marca reported on Thursday that Nadal has a “seven-millimetre” tear to his abdomen but had still intended to play.
But the 36-year-old scheduled a press conference at which he confirmed he was withdrawing.
