Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, the three most successful men in Grand Slam tennis history, were on Thursday all drawn in the same half of the French Open.

Having slipped to number three in the world, it was always likely that Nadal, the 13-time champion, would face top-ranked Djokovic before the final.

The two great rivals could now meet in the semi-finals this year.

Djokovic has lost three finals to Nadal at the French Open in 2012, 2014 and then last year, when the Spaniard swept to victory, 6-0, 6-2, 7-5.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta