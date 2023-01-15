Rafael Nadal opens his Australian Open title defence Monday feeling vulnerable and against a dangerous young opponent, with women’s top seed Iga Swiatek also facing a tricky encounter as she targets a maiden crown.

The first Grand Slam of the year kicks off at Melbourne Park with the men’s world number one ranking at stake and a new women’s champion set to be crowned after Ashleigh Barty’s shock retirement following her win last year.

Spanish great Nadal, 36, has lost six of his past seven matches, including his opening two this year, ahead of a difficult afternoon clash on Rod Laver Arena against Britain’s in-form Jack Draper.

“Probably one of the toughest first-round (games) possible, being seeded,” said the 22-time Grand Slam winner and top seed. “Young, powerful, growing very, very fast on the ranking, playing well.”

