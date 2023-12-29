Rafael Nadal said Friday he was “feeling good” but played down any chance of winning tournaments in the near future as he returns from a near year-long injury absence.

The 37-year-old has not played since a second-round loss at the Australian Open this year, undergoing two rounds of hip surgery on the long road back.

It raised fears his career could be over, but he will again grace the courts at the Brisbane International starting on Sunday ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

“I am feeling good,” the Spaniard, who has previously indicated it could be his farewell season, said at a promotional event in the city.

“I can’t complain. I feel much better today than what I expected one month ago, but for me, it’s impossible to think about winning tournaments today.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com