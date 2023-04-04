Rafael Nadal’s preparation for a tilt at a record-extending 15th French Open title suffered a blow when he announced Tuesday his withdrawal from the upcoming Monte Carlo Masters.

“Hi everyone, I’m still not ready to compete at the highest level,” the 36-year-old Spaniard tweeted.

“I will not be able to play in one of the most important tournaments of my career, Monte Carlo.”

The Monte Carlo tournament, which Nadal has won 11 times, begins on Saturday, while the French Open starts May 28.

Nadal said he was hoping to return soon from the hip flexor injury he sustained in the Australian Open in January, suffering a second round exit against Mackenzie McDonald.

