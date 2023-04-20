Rafael Nadal said Thursday he will miss the Madrid Masters tournament later this month as he continues his recovery from a hip injury, a significant blow to his French Open preparations.
“For the moment I’ve missed Monte Carlo and Barcelona. And unfortunately, I won’t be able to be in Madrid either,” Nadal said on Instagram.
“The injury still hasn’t healed,” he added.
The 36-year-old Spaniard has not played since losing in the second round of the Australian Open in January.
Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us