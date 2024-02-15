Rafael Nadal on Wednesday was forced to shelve his plans to return to action at next week’s Qatar Open, admitting he is “not ready to compete”.

The 37-year-old missed most of last year with a hip injury sustained at the Australian Open before making his comeback at last month’s Brisbane International.

However, a small muscle tear then forced the 37-year-old to pull out of this season’s first Grand Slam in Melbourne.

The 22-time Grand Slam title winner now hopes to return to the tour at the Indian Wells Masters in California from March 6-17.

