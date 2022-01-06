Rafael Nadal had little sympathy for long-time rival Novak Djokovic, saying on Thursday that he must face the consequences for not being vaccinated against coronavirus.

The world number one was stopped by border officials on arrival to Australia late Wednesday and his visa was cancelled for failing to meet Covid vaccine-entry requirements.

He faces deportation but has launched a court challenge to stay in the country and play at this month’s Australian Open where both he and Nadal would be chasing a record 21st Grand Slam title.

Nadal contracted Covid last month and said he was a big believer in getting vaccinated to stem a pandemic in which “a lot of people had been dying”.

