Rafael Nadal said “justice had spoken” Monday but that Novak Djokovic was not the only one to blame for the “mess” that overshadowed the Australian Open.

The Spanish great also said that he would have preferred it if his rival and defending champion Djokovic had been playing in the first Grand Slam of the year.

The Serbian world number one jetted out of Australia on the eve of the showpiece having lost a drawn-out legal battle to reinstate his visa after it was cancelled over his coronavirus vaccination status.

Djokovic won a first court case, but lost a decisive second one on Sunday, and Nadal said he was “tired” of talking about it.

