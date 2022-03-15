Rafael Nadal on Monday expressed sympathy for Naomi Osaka following her tearful exit at Indian Wells, but believes players should learn to deal with hostile fans.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka was reduced to tears by a heckler on Saturday as she crashed out of the tournament in a straight sets defeat to Veronika Kudermetova.

It was another uncomfortable moment for Osaka, who put mental health in the spotlight last year after revealing she had suffered from depression.

