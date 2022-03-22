Rafael Nadal said on Tuesday he would be out of action for between four and six weeks with a stress fracture in one of his ribs.

“This is not good news and I did not expect this,” tweeted Nadal, who will miss the start of the claycourt season.

The Spaniard will be ruled out of the Monte Carlo and Barcelona tournaments although he could potentially return for the Madrid Masters on May 1-8.

